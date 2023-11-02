Man shot by police in west Louisville now facing charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name has been released of the man who was shot by police in west Louisville back in October.

According to an arrest citation, 38-year-old Louisville resident Sylvester Lynn Price is facing multiple charges, including burglary, resisting and fleeing, and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Garland Avenue in the California neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24. They heard shots fired at a home and then saw a man come to a window with a gun.

A brief chase then started and officers told him to put the gun down. They eventually shot him and he was hit multiple times.

Court records show Price is due in court Thursday morning, but it is unclear if he will be there because he had been taken to University of Louisville Hospital where police said he was in critical condition.

