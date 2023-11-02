Contact Troubleshooters
MSD inviting low-income customers to apply for 30% savings on wastewater bills

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD is offering a 30% discount through its Emergency Wastewater Rate Assistance Program (EWRAP) and its Senior Citizen Discount Program, according to a release.

Officials said these discounts are available for their qualified customers in Bullitt, Jefferson and Oldham counties.

“We recognize the financial difficulties many are facing,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said. “These rate relief programs are a vital lifeline for many in our community.”

EWRAP offers a 30% discount on wastewater charges for those whose household incomes are at 150% of the poverty line or below, according to the release. Bullitt, Jefferson or Oldham County customers must apply for the program each year, which can be found by clicking or tapping here or by calling MSD at 502-540-6000.

The EWRAP discount is valid from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2024, and participation is capped at 3,000 households, officials said.

Customers in Jefferson County may also apply for EWRAP through the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services by clicking or tapping here or by calling 502-991-8391.

MSD also has a Senior Citizen Discount Program which offers a 30% discount on wastewater service charges for customers in Bullitt, Jefferson or Oldham counties who are 65 years old or older and have a gross annual household income of $35,000 or less, according to the release. Those who received assistance in 2022 under the Senior Citizen Discount Program do not need to reapply this year as their enrollment will continue for 2023.

The Louisville Water Foundation’s Drops of Kindness program offers to help customers with unpaid water and sewer bills, officials said. For more information, click or tap here.

To learn more and apply for any of the rate assistance programs, click or tap here or call 502-540-6000.

