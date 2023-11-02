Contact Troubleshooters
Names released of men trapped under building

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that has left one worker dead and another missing.(WLKY)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials have released the name of the two men who were trapped inside a building after it collapsed in Martin County Tuesday evening.

Officials said the two men were Billy Ray Daniels and Alvin Nees.

The collapse of the coal preparation plant happened Tuesday evening. The men were reportedly working inside the building to prepare the plant for demolition.

The families of the two men were notified. WYMT was told that both families have been at the scene prior to the names being released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

