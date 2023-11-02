NCAAP Louisville encourages voters to turn out this election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The NAACP Louisville Branch is working to get Louisville voters to turn out this election.

Working with the Transformative Justice Coalition and its John Lewis Bus, the NAACP hosted a “votercade” making stops at Park DuValle, Simmons College of Kentucky and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on Thursday.

“Your vote is precious, our most sacred,” Transformative Justic Coalition founder Barbara Arnwine said. “So we are here to put truth to the lie that there is no democracy without the people voting, without the people participating. All the people participating.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7 and early voting is happening now.

