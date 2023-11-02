Pandora Productions’ take on ‘RENT’ opens this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The iconic show “RENT” opens Friday at the Henry Clay Theatre.

This has been one of Pandora Productions’ most requested shows.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Drury says even though the original show opened almost 30 years ago, the themes are just as relevant today.

“LGBTQ people are homeless, especially the youth if their families toss them out. They don’t understand their lifestyle and won’t have any of it,” said Drury.

That’s why they’ve partnered with local groups like Sweet Evening Breeze to help explain how these issues have evolved since the show premiered.

The show opens on Friday, Nov. 3, and runs through Nov. 19.

Tickets start at $20. Click or tap here for more information.

