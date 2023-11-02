State police issue alert for missing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are seeking leads to locate a missing man.

James S. Reynolds, 42, was last seen Nov. 1 around Bucks Run Road in the Carroll/Owen County area.

Reynolds is 5′10″ and weights approximately 240 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes. There was no information about the clothing he was wearing at the time he was last seen.

If you have seen or have information about the location of James S. Reynolds, call the KSP Campbellsburg post at 502-532-6363 or your local police or sheriff’s office.

