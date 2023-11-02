Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder Freeway

Latest News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh want the judge who presided over his murder trial removed...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants trial judge removed from all future hearings
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republicans confront Tuberville over military holds in extraordinary showdown on Senate floor
Wreaths Across America accepting donations to honor fallen veterans
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York