UK, UofL keep rivalry alive with more than 2 decades of Gift of Life College Challenge

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are keeping their rivalry alive while encouraging thousands to join the Organ Donor Registry with the 22nd year of the Gift of Life College Challenge.

For four weeks starting Nov. 1, both universities will have a spirited competition to see which can register the highest number of new organ, eye and tissue donors, according to a release.

Since the competition’s start in 2001, the Gift of Life Challenge has seen students and staff promote organ donation registration through campus events, social media campaigns, newsletters and on-campus donor registry sign-up stations.

“By registering as an organ donor, you can be someone’s ultimate MVP, just like a clutch player who makes the winning shot in the final seconds. It’s your chance to be a hero off the court,” Executive Director of Donate Life Kentucky Shelley Snyder said. “Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of those in need through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the number of registered organ donors increases, so does the potential for saving lives. In this competition, there are no losers; every name added to the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry offers hope to those awaiting lifesaving organ transplants.”

The end of the challenge will have the winning school be presented with a trophy during the Battle of the Bluegrass men’s basketball on Dec. 21, officials said.

For more information on the Gift of Life Challenge, click or tap here.

For UofL’s registration, click or tap here. For UK’s registration, click or tap here.

