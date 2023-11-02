Contact Troubleshooters
Winchester Wife is giving her husband the Gift of Life

By Alexis Martin
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Winchester, Ky. (WKYT) - William Harris has known for a long time that his wife, Erica Harris, is his match. He didn’t realize how literal that was until he found out he needed a kidney transplant, and she was a perfect match.

“God sent her to me for a reason, and I truly think this is it, to save me,” William said.

Erica didn’t hesitate to get tested and had no doubts about the screening process. She encourages everyone to get tested.

“It’s not bad, you know, but you have to take the time and donate your time to do it,” Erica said,

She has always been an organ door on her license. She didn’t think about living organ donation until William’s diagnosis.

Now, she has a new outlook on the gift of life.

“There’s somebody out there who wants to live their life to the fullest, and they sit around and wait for somebody to donate an organ to them,” Erica said.

Willian says kidney transplants can prolong someone’s life for 15 to 20 years.

“To give a piece of your body to somebody else for them to survive, there’s no better gift,” William said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

