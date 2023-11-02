Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

With jury seated, Hankison trial set to begin

Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison testifying during his state trial in March 2002.
Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison testifying during his state trial in March 2002.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A panel of 16 has been seated to hear the federal trial of Brett Hankison.

The former Louisville Metro police officer is on trial for civil rights offenses, accused of firing his service weapon into Breonna Taylor’s apartment, through a covered window and covered glass door.’

The indictment alleges Hankison used excessive force and denied Taylor, her boyfriend, and their neighbors their constitutional rights.

None of Hankison’s shots actually hit Taylor, but he is the only officer who fired shots to be charged. Prosecutors found that Myles Cosgrove and Jon Mattingly were justified in shooting back.

Hankison was acquitted of state charges in March 2022. In that case, prosecutors charged him for endangering Taylor’s next-door neighbors by firing shots through her apartment and that went through the walls.

Testimony is set to begin this afternoon. The trial is expected to last two to four weeks. If convicted, Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: Indiana State Police Sellersburg District
1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving four semi-trucks in Clark County
Driver identified in head-on crash involving semi-tractor trailer near Valley Station
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

International a capella competition being held in Louisville
The Sweet Adeline’s 75th yearly convention is at the Kentucky International Convention Center...
International a capella competition being held in Louisville
Green Day will be coming to Cincinnati in Aug. 2024.
Green Day coming to Great American Ballpark for “The Saviors Tour”
Source: TRIMARC
I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire