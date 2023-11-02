Contact Troubleshooters
Wreaths Across America accepting donations to honor fallen veterans

(Kheron Alston)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wreaths Across America began their campaign to honor fallen veterans before the holidays on Wednesday.

Every fall, the organization works to place a wreath at the graves of the thousands of veterans at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

A kickoff ceremony took place Wednesday morning on Brownsboro Road near the new VA hospital. This year, the goal is to raise enough money for 11,000 wreaths.

“For $17, $17. Think about that $17,” District 7 Councilwoman Paula McCraney said. “You can sponsor a wreath for a deserving veteran.”

For those looking to donate, click or tap here. Alternatively, anyone can visit Brownsboro Hardware and Paint to donate in person.

