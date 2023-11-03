Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Both men in Martin County collapse confirmed dead

(Buddy Forbes)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Both workers who were trapped inside a building after it collapsed in Martin County on Tuesday have been confirmed dead, according to officials.

Officials said the two men were Bill Ray Daniels and Alvin Nees.

The collapse of the coal preparation plant happened Tuesday sometime after 6:30 p.m. The men were reportedly working inside the building to prepare the plant for demolition.

“I am sad to report that the second worker trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant in Martin County has died,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Friday. “This is a heartbreaking situation and I hope everyone will join Britainy and me in praying for the families of these two workers and this entire community.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child

Latest News

A JCPS school can serve students with disabilities better with a new playground.
New accessible playground dedicated at Binet School
Alert canceled for missing man
The Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception has reopened after undergoing a year-long...
Ursuline Chapel reopens at Sacred Heart Schools
Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Quiet weekend with a bumpy ride next week