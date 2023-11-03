Both men in Martin County collapse confirmed dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Both workers who were trapped inside a building after it collapsed in Martin County on Tuesday have been confirmed dead, according to officials.

Officials said the two men were Bill Ray Daniels and Alvin Nees.

The collapse of the coal preparation plant happened Tuesday sometime after 6:30 p.m. The men were reportedly working inside the building to prepare the plant for demolition.

“I am sad to report that the second worker trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant in Martin County has died,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Friday. “This is a heartbreaking situation and I hope everyone will join Britainy and me in praying for the families of these two workers and this entire community.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.