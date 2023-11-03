FORECAST: Much warmer weather moving in

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 60s this weekend

Warm and windy with rain chances next week

Set your clocks back Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny afternoon is ahead with a breezy and warm setup. Expect highs to easily reach near or above 60 degrees.

Clouds will start to increase as we head into tonight. This, combined with a south wind, will allow for a milder night with lows generally into the 40s.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday. A stray sprinkle is possible late, but most of us will remain dry.

Mainly cloudy into Saturday night with still a small sprinkle through into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Again, most will remain dry with lows in the 40s. Don’t forget to SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR!

Warm weather will build on Monday with gusty winds at times. Election Day looks mild but cloudy with a shower here and there.

