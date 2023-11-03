Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Much warmer weather moving in

Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.
Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.(WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 60s this weekend
  • Warm and windy with rain chances next week
  • Set your clocks back Saturday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sunny afternoon is ahead with a breezy and warm setup. Expect highs to easily reach near or above 60 degrees.

Clouds will start to increase as we head into tonight. This, combined with a south wind, will allow for a milder night with lows generally into the 40s.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday. A stray sprinkle is possible late, but most of us will remain dry.

Mainly cloudy into Saturday night with still a small sprinkle through into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Again, most will remain dry with lows in the 40s. Don’t forget to SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR!

Warm weather will build on Monday with gusty winds at times. Election Day looks mild but cloudy with a shower here and there.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

