Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Quiet weekend with a bumpy ride next week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry weekend with mild weather
  • Windy and warmer on Monday
  • Few showers possible for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will start to increase as we head into tonight. This, combined with a south wind, will allow for a milder night with lows generally into the 40s.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday. A stray sprinkle is possible late, but most of us will remain dry.

Mainly cloudy into Saturday night with still a small sprinkle through into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Again, most will remain dry with lows in the 40s. Don’t forget to SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR!

Increasing amounts of sunshine expected on Sunday with highs remaining near normal for early November into the low to mid 60s.

A cold front next week will play games with us as it swings north and south at times. When it swings north, expect warm surges of air. This looks to take place on Monday and Wednesday. It will finally push south by next Thursday with cooler weather following.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, November 3, 2023

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: TRIMARC
I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, November 3, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/3
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/2
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024