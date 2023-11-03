FORECAST: Quiet weekend with a bumpy ride next week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry weekend with mild weather

Windy and warmer on Monday

Few showers possible for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will start to increase as we head into tonight. This, combined with a south wind, will allow for a milder night with lows generally into the 40s.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday. A stray sprinkle is possible late, but most of us will remain dry.

Mainly cloudy into Saturday night with still a small sprinkle through into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Again, most will remain dry with lows in the 40s. Don’t forget to SET YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR!

Increasing amounts of sunshine expected on Sunday with highs remaining near normal for early November into the low to mid 60s.

A cold front next week will play games with us as it swings north and south at times. When it swings north, expect warm surges of air. This looks to take place on Monday and Wednesday. It will finally push south by next Thursday with cooler weather following.

