FORECAST: Warming trend continues through the weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 60s this weekend
  • Warm and windy with rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our warming trend continues today. Expect highs in the 60s. While most of the day will feature sunny skies, we will see some extra clouds rolling during the afternoon and the evening. Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures fall down into the 40s across the region.

Tomorrow, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will remain dry. We will keep the clouds around Saturday night, with temperatures tumbling down into the 40s for overnight lows.

The 70s return Monday, but that warmer forecast comes with a rain chance. Tuesday’s rain chance is small but Wednesday night into Thursday’s rain chance is a bit higher as a cold front passes through.

