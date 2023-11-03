FORECAST: Warming trend continues through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 60s this weekend

Warm and windy with rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our warming trend continues today. Expect highs in the 60s. While most of the day will feature sunny skies, we will see some extra clouds rolling during the afternoon and the evening. Clouds continue to increase overnight as temperatures fall down into the 40s across the region.

Tomorrow, we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will remain dry. We will keep the clouds around Saturday night, with temperatures tumbling down into the 40s for overnight lows.

The 70s return Monday, but that warmer forecast comes with a rain chance. Tuesday’s rain chance is small but Wednesday night into Thursday’s rain chance is a bit higher as a cold front passes through.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.