Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint of a male subject taking pictures of people while they were in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities determined that Jasen Crum, 56, of Glasgow, had used his cellphone to take partially nude pictures of people from over the top of the bathroom stall while they were using the restroom.

Crum was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

