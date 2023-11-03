Contact Troubleshooters
Glasgow man arrested for photographing people in Walmart restroom

Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people...
Jasen Crum was charged with Video Voyeurism after taking partially nude photographs of people in a Walmart restroom.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department responded to a complaint of a male subject taking pictures of people while they were in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities determined that Jasen Crum, 56, of Glasgow, had used his cellphone to take partially nude pictures of people from over the top of the bathroom stall while they were using the restroom.

Crum was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

