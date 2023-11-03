Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-65 North at the Gene Snyder shut down after dump truck flips over

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-65 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway is closed due to an accident involving a truck and a car.

MetroSafe said the call came in on Friday at 8:34 a.m. after a dump truck flipped over and split in half.

At least one person was injured in the crash.

There’s no word on when any of the lanes will open back up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: TRIMARC
I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire

Latest News

Woman working to make Kentucky roads safer after her mom died in large truck crash
The telemedicine partnership helps students get access to medical technology to not only...
JCPS expanding telemedicine through partnership with Norton Healthcare
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child
LMPD cruisers
Man shot by LMPD facing several charges