I-65 North at the Gene Snyder shut down after dump truck flips over

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-65 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway is closed due to an accident involving a truck and a car.

MetroSafe said the call came in on Friday at 8:34 a.m. after a dump truck flipped over and split in half.

At least one person was injured in the crash.

There’s no word on when any of the lanes will open back up.

