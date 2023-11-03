Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS says to expect delays after dozens of bus drivers call out Friday

(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dozens of Jefferson County Public School bus drivers called out Friday, the district said families of students can expect transportation delays.

As of 8:25 a.m., 87 drivers have called out. On an average day, JCPS said around 50 drivers calling out is normal.

Despite the increased number of callouts, the district said there will be no route cancellations.

On Thursday, JCPS addressed rumors of a possible mass call-out amongst drivers and said that school will not be canceled.

This story may be updated.

