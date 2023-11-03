Man arrested after deadly shooting at Shepherdsville liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police have arrested a Grayson County man on murder charges following a deadly shooting on Friday.

Thomas Coy Jr., 44, is being held at Bullitt County Detention Center facing charges of murder and wanton endangerment.

An arrest citation said Coy was sitting in his car in the parking lot of City Liquors at 261 N. Buckman in Shepherdsville when the victim pulled into the parking lot next to Coy.

Police said Coy fired multiple shots at the victim, who later died at the University of Louisville Hospital. The citation said Coy admitted the crime to investigators.

No information on what led up to the shooting was provided.

