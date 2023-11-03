Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Shepherdsville liquor store

Thomas Coy Jr.
Thomas Coy Jr.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police have arrested a Grayson County man on murder charges following a deadly shooting on Friday.

Thomas Coy Jr., 44, is being held at Bullitt County Detention Center facing charges of murder and wanton endangerment.

An arrest citation said Coy was sitting in his car in the parking lot of City Liquors at 261 N. Buckman in Shepherdsville when the victim pulled into the parking lot next to Coy.

Police said Coy fired multiple shots at the victim, who later died at the University of Louisville Hospital. The citation said Coy admitted the crime to investigators.

No information on what led up to the shooting was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
Source: TRIMARC
I-264 East in I-65 area cleared after car catches on fire

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Much warmer weather moving in
I-65 North at the Gene Snyder reopens after dump truck flips over
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/3
Discussing the recent Winter Outlook plus the latest on the weekend setup
SnowTALK! 11/2