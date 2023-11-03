New accessible playground dedicated at Binet School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS school can serve students with disabilities better with a new playground.

The Binet School dedicated their accessible playground on Friday. They serve students with various disabilities, including autism which can affect a child’s ability to communicate and process information.

The school’s principal Dr. Trisha Gallagher talked about how the new playground is already helping her kids.

“He saw me jumping up and down and said, ‘Up and down,’ and then he looked at me, and he said, ‘Sideways,’” Gallagher said. “Then later he put four words together, the last being ‘please,’ to ask us to swing him more please.”

The playground renovation was made possible by a donation from Southeast Christian Church.

