Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New accessible playground dedicated at Binet School

A JCPS school can serve students with disabilities better with a new playground.
A JCPS school can serve students with disabilities better with a new playground.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS school can serve students with disabilities better with a new playground.

The Binet School dedicated their accessible playground on Friday. They serve students with various disabilities, including autism which can affect a child’s ability to communicate and process information.

The school’s principal Dr. Trisha Gallagher talked about how the new playground is already helping her kids.

“He saw me jumping up and down and said, ‘Up and down,’ and then he looked at me, and he said, ‘Sideways,’” Gallagher said. “Then later he put four words together, the last being ‘please,’ to ask us to swing him more please.”

The playground renovation was made possible by a donation from Southeast Christian Church.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS addresses rumors of bus drivers calling out
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child

Latest News

Both men in Martin County collapse confirmed dead
Alert canceled for missing man
The Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception has reopened after undergoing a year-long...
Ursuline Chapel reopens at Sacred Heart Schools
Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Quiet weekend with a bumpy ride next week