Ursuline Chapel reopens at Sacred Heart Schools

The Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception is open again after undergoing a year-long renovation. The project was led by two Sacred Heart Academy alumnae.

The chapel was built in 1917 and hasn’t been renovated in about 25 years. Contractors added fresh paint, new lighting, gold leafing, and floors. The largest dome of the chapel required six stories of scaffolding to reach the top.

With an all-girls high school on campus, they looked to women to take the lead. Amy Bergeron (SHA ‘94), owner of Whitehouse Residential & Commercial Painting, was named lead project manager. Anna Tatman (SHA ‘78), with Rosa Mosaics & Tile Company was named flooring contractor.

Bergeron said this was one of her favorite projects throughout her career because of her personal connection to the campus.

“This one by far is my favorite. It’s also near and dear to my heart as well because my family is fifth generation on this campus and I had a great aunt who was an Ursuline Sister. So, it’s just been a very special project to be a part of.”

The two finished the project just in time for another former Valkyrie to get married in the chapel.

Sacred Heart Schools President Dr. Karen McNay said this chapel is a space for community. “This is where the sisters come to be together and worship, this is where we bring our students to worship, this is a place that you can come when there’s a difficulty and you just need a place to pray as part of our community. It’s also a place to celebrate.”

With the renovation complete, filming for “Mass of the Air” has resumed at the chapel for weekly broadcasts. It is also available for weddings again.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will formally rededicate the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception during a private ceremony on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

