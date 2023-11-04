Early voters talk about what motivates them to go to polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When questioned about issues they find important, early voters in Jefferson County listed the usual topics of the economy, jobs and crime.

However, it was education and abortion that came up most often in conversations about what influenced their decision to vote for either Andy Beshear or Daniel Cameron.

”It’s our schools,” Beshear voter and Valley Station resident Elizabeth Durbin said. “They’ve closed every school out here we have. The closest high school is Valley.”

Cameron voter Genise Davis said abortion was a key issue behind her vote.

“I’m a conservative, I vote conservative values,” Davis said. “I’m a Christian conservative and that is very strong.”

Voters for both candidates believed they had a clear choice.

“We just really don’t believe in abortion,” Kris Krake said. “And that’s something that’s really driving our vote, in particular for Mr. Cameron.”

“I see where there’s more jobs, I see where he is helping the pension fund and the teachers,” Beshear voter Gloria Rudy said. “They are important.”

