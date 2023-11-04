FORECAST: Pleasant weekend before next week’s rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy Saturday, sunnier Saturday

Mild overnights and warm afternoons

Shower chances increase by mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High, thin clouds are streaming in this evening, but they’ll thicken up as we head into early Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s overnight.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday but the rain chance will remain very low. A stray sprinkle is about all we’ll see in select spots of WAVE Country, especially as we head into the late evening hours. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s.

The clouds and sprinkle chance early in the overnight period of late Saturday night will be replaced by clearing skies by Sunday morning as the cold front overhead fizzles out. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night before bed!

Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend with abundant sunshine and highs in the 60s. Enjoy a very pleasant start to next week!

A cold front wriggling around our region like a snake will bring us a small shower chance on Election Day Tuesday and a slightly higher rain probability by Wednesday into early Thursday of next week. Neither of these rainfalls look substantial, and the Tuesday rain chance is low enough and light enough to be considered no more than a slight nuisance for those voting on Election Day.

The front will exit our area by late next week, taking the warmer air with it. That leaves us with a cooler Veterans Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.