Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures overnight, beautiful weather for Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are in store for Sunday
  • A warming trend arrives into the new work week with highs well into the 70s
  • Spotty showers for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering sprinkles will clear out tonight, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well, with morning lows falling into the 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back before heading to bed!

The second half of our weekend features a beautiful forecast! Plentiful sunshine and mild temperatures are on the way for Sunday. Plan for afternoon highs to climb into the low and mid 60s.

Partly to mostly clear skies are on the way for Sunday night. Temperatures will be cool as well, with lows falling back into the 40s.

Monday is trending toward a dry day with a warm and windy setup. Temperatures should have no problem reaching or even briefly exceeding the 70-degree mark. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible at times.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Most Read

Thomas Coy Jr.
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Shepherdsville liquor store
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child
JCPS announces student drop-off times after bus drivers call out
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS says to expect delays after more than 90 bus drivers call out Friday

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/3
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/2
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024