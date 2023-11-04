FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures overnight, beautiful weather for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures are in store for Sunday

A warming trend arrives into the new work week with highs well into the 70s

Spotty showers for Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any lingering sprinkles will clear out tonight, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as well, with morning lows falling into the 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back before heading to bed!

The second half of our weekend features a beautiful forecast! Plentiful sunshine and mild temperatures are on the way for Sunday. Plan for afternoon highs to climb into the low and mid 60s.

Partly to mostly clear skies are on the way for Sunday night. Temperatures will be cool as well, with lows falling back into the 40s.

Monday is trending toward a dry day with a warm and windy setup. Temperatures should have no problem reaching or even briefly exceeding the 70-degree mark. Wind gusts up to 35 MPH will be possible at times.

