The Honey Baked Ham Company celebrates grand re-opening of 2 Louisville locations

The Honey Baked Ham Company
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The grand re-opening of two Honey Baked Ham Company locations in Louisville was celebrated on Saturday.

The two newly remodeled locations are located at:

  • 6423 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40291
  • 4600 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207

Starting at 11 a.m., both locations rewarded the first 10 guests with free HoneyBaked sandwiches for a year. Both events held raffles for guests to enter for a chance to win HoneyBaked sandwiches for a year. All day Nov. 4, guests can enjoy 20% off their entire purchase, the release said.

For more information, click here.

