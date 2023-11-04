JCPS announces student drop-off times after bus drivers call out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of Jefferson County Public School bus drivers called out on Friday, and the district was expecting transportation delays.

School officials said 92 drivers called out on Friday. On an average day, up to 50 calling out is normal.

All students were dropped off by 7:18 p.m., with most dropped off by 6:40 p.m., JCPS Chief of Communications and Community Relations Carolyn Callahan said.

Callahan also said that for perspective, all-clear times for the past three Fridays were 7:05 p.m., 7:42 p.m., and 7:23 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.