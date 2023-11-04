Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

McDonald’s hosting fundraiser in support of TCO officer severely injured in line of duty

Gertrude Schaftlein.
Gertrude Schaftlein.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is hosting a digital fundraiser to help support the medical needs of an 84-year-old traffic control officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.

Gertrude Schaftlein has served as a traffic guard for 48 years. On Sept. 6, Schaftlein was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by a semi-truck.

Schaftlein spent over three weeks recovering at the hospital, where she had to have part of her leg amputated.

Gertrude Schaftlein was released from the hospital on Thursday, the LMPD announced in a...
Gertrude Schaftlein was released from the hospital on Thursday, the LMPD announced in a Facebook post.(LMPD)

In support of her recovery, the McDonald’s located at 10411 Dixie Highway is hosting a digital fundraiser on Nov. 9. From 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., 50% of all mobile app purchases will go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in support of Schaftlein’s care.

“This neighborhood is a very tight-knit community,” said Matthew Dodd, owner/operator of the McDonald’s located at 10411 Dixie Hwy. “This is a way for the community to come together and help support the long-term care needs that Officer Schaftlein is facing.”

To participate, download the McDonald’s app and place an order with the McDonald’s located at 10411 Dixie Highway and pay in the app.

Drop-off donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation are also accepted through the drive-up window and in the restaurant lobby, the release said.

A short ceremony honoring Schaftlein is scheduled to be held Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. with guest speakers including Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

To donate through LMPF’s site, click here.

Related coverage

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Coy Jr.
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Shepherdsville liquor store
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
JCPS announces student drop-off times after bus drivers call out
JCPS says to expect delays after more than 90 bus drivers call out Friday

Latest News

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and a new robot is changing the way doctors at Norton...
New robotic procedure helping Norton Healthcare doctors detect possible lung cancer
Metro council democrats called out their republican colleagues for not working with them to...
Republican councilman responds to being called out by Democrats
A JCPS school can serve students with disabilities better with a new playground.
New accessible playground dedicated at Binet School
When questioned about issues they find important, early voters in Jefferson County listed the...
Early voters talk about what motivates them to go to polls