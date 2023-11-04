McDonald’s hosting fundraiser in support of TCO officer severely injured in line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant is hosting a digital fundraiser to help support the medical needs of an 84-year-old traffic control officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.

Gertrude Schaftlein has served as a traffic guard for 48 years. On Sept. 6, Schaftlein was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by a semi-truck.

Schaftlein spent over three weeks recovering at the hospital, where she had to have part of her leg amputated.

Gertrude Schaftlein was released from the hospital on Thursday, the LMPD announced in a Facebook post. (LMPD)

In support of her recovery, the McDonald’s located at 10411 Dixie Highway is hosting a digital fundraiser on Nov. 9. From 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., 50% of all mobile app purchases will go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in support of Schaftlein’s care.

“This neighborhood is a very tight-knit community,” said Matthew Dodd, owner/operator of the McDonald’s located at 10411 Dixie Hwy. “This is a way for the community to come together and help support the long-term care needs that Officer Schaftlein is facing.”

To participate, download the McDonald’s app and place an order with the McDonald’s located at 10411 Dixie Highway and pay in the app.

Drop-off donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation are also accepted through the drive-up window and in the restaurant lobby, the release said.

A short ceremony honoring Schaftlein is scheduled to be held Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. with guest speakers including Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

To donate through LMPF’s site, click here.

