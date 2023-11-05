Contact Troubleshooters
18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department and is currently booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested in Bullitt County on charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department and is currently booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

The officer has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to Mount Washington PD spokesperson Evan Brown.

More information is expected to be released this week.

Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood