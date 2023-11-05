Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunny and seasonable Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Picture perfect weather to end the weekend
  • Our warming trend takes off by Monday, with highs in the upper 70s midweek
  • Rain chances help cool down temperatures by late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ll want to take advantage of today’s beautiful weather by getting outside!

Clear skies will allow for plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but still comfortable. Plan for highs in the 60s.

Partly to mostly clear skies are on the way for tonight. Temperatures will be cool as well, with lows falling back into the 40s.

Our warming trend will really take off Monday with high temperatures making a run for the low 70s.

Winds will be on the gustier side, with speeds up to 30 MPH at times. Cloud cover will gradually build into the region Monday night, helping to keep temperatures quite mild.

Overnight lows will only fall into the mid and upper 50s for Tuesday morning’s lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Sunday, Nov. 05, 2023

Most Read

US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
The Honey Baked Ham Company
The Honey Baked Ham Company celebrates grand re-opening of 2 Louisville locations
Parents experience hours-long delays after 92 JCPS bus drivers call out
Metro council democrats called out their republican colleagues for not working with them to...
Republican councilman responds to being called out by Democrats
JCPS announces student drop-off times after bus drivers call out

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/3
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/2
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 10/31