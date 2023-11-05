FORECAST: Sunny and seasonable Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Picture perfect weather to end the weekend

Our warming trend takes off by Monday, with highs in the upper 70s midweek

Rain chances help cool down temperatures by late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ll want to take advantage of today’s beautiful weather by getting outside!

Clear skies will allow for plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday, but still comfortable. Plan for highs in the 60s.

Partly to mostly clear skies are on the way for tonight. Temperatures will be cool as well, with lows falling back into the 40s.

Our warming trend will really take off Monday with high temperatures making a run for the low 70s.

Winds will be on the gustier side, with speeds up to 30 MPH at times. Cloud cover will gradually build into the region Monday night, helping to keep temperatures quite mild.

Overnight lows will only fall into the mid and upper 50s for Tuesday morning’s lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.