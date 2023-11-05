Governor Beshear presents Kentuckian of the Year to Officer Nick Wilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award took place Saturday night, kicking off with the presentation of the Kentuckian of the Year award.

Governor Andy Beshear presented the award to Officer Nick Wilt, whose family accepted it in his stead while he is still recovering from being shot in the head while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting on April 10.

The ceremony also featured a new prize, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility & Compassion. That award was presented to Daniel Lubertzky who founded the OneVoice Movement, an organization that seeks to amplify moderate Palestinian and Israeli voices to resolve conflict.

The Humanitarian of the Year award went to Actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, for their founding and work on the HollyRod Foundation. The foundation provides resources for families who receive an autism or Parkinson’s diagnosis.

