Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear presents Kentuckian of the Year to Officer Nick Wilt

Officer Nick Wilt
Officer Nick Wilt(LMPD)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The 10th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award took place Saturday night, kicking off with the presentation of the Kentuckian of the Year award.

Governor Andy Beshear presented the award to Officer Nick Wilt, whose family accepted it in his stead while he is still recovering from being shot in the head while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting on April 10.

The ceremony also featured a new prize, the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Civility & Compassion. That award was presented to Daniel Lubertzky who founded the OneVoice Movement, an organization that seeks to amplify moderate Palestinian and Israeli voices to resolve conflict.

The Humanitarian of the Year award went to Actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, for their founding and work on the HollyRod Foundation. The foundation provides resources for families who receive an autism or Parkinson’s diagnosis.

For more information about the awards and the remaining winners, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Coy Jr.
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Shepherdsville liquor store
JCPS announces student drop-off times after bus drivers call out
It was an emotional day in a Southern Indiana courtroom as a man was sentenced to 100 years in...
Man sentenced to 100 years for killing wife, shooting at child
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
From the WAVE Storm Tracking Team
WAVE Winter Forecast 2023-2024

Latest News

Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
Downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the South Louisville SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures overnight, beautiful weather for Sunday
Congressman McGarvey joins celebration honoring black veterans