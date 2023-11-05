Local podcast gives voice to women affected by violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local podcast host is creating a safe space for women impacted by gun violence.

Ashlee Johnson is a single mother of two who is still learning how to navigate life after her husband’s murder on Feb. 19, 2020. The pain of his death weighed heavily on Johnson as she navigated becoming a single mother and the COVID pandemic.

In searching for a safe place to address her grief, she realized there wasn’t a space for what she was experiencing.

“Out of safety and respect for the way the streets work, there will always be things you cannot discuss, share, or talk about with others, even a therapist,” Creator and Host of Street Widows Podcast Ashlee Johnson said.

Her grief motivated her to create the podcast called Street Widows. It started as a Docuseries about women surviving loss from the streets.

“There’s not a ton of people talking about grief in a public forum, especially black people, especially grief that comes from the streets. There’s a void,” Johnson said.

In a year, the Street Widows podcast has captured a harsh reality for one woman. Season two of the podcast opens with Kelly Buddy sharing her story of becoming a Street Widow for the second time. In May of 2023, her husband, 30-year-old JoCori Harris Junior, was killed by his father, 52-year-old Jocori Harris, and his brother, 19-year-old Corionte Fante.

“This woman has kids who lost their father and have now lost their second father figure to them,” Johnson said. “What is that like? How do you overcome that? How do you tell your children they have lost a father again?”

Mayor Greenberg’s office is recognizing Johnson’s podcast. On Nov. 12, a presentation will officially proclaim the week of Nov. 12 Street Widows’ Week.

Johnson hopes during that time she can raise awareness and get the podcast on track to becoming a non-profit with an emergency fund to help other street widows. Her next episode airs on November 15.

