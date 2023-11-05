Louisville Zoo holds annual Animal Pumpkin Smash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo held its annual Animal Pumpkin Smash on Saturday.

The hundreds of pumpkins that once served as decorations for Boo at the Zoo were given to animals for Halloween enrichment, event organizers said.

Zoo officials said animal enrichment is important for animals to express their natural behavior.

Gorillas, vultures, warthogs, bears, elephants, lemurs and other animals all got their turns with the pumpkin smash.

Check out this video of a gorilla below:

A gorilla at the Louisville Zoo taking part in the annual Animal Pumpkin Smash

