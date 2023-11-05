Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of West Main Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said a suspect was taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

