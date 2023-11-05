Contact Troubleshooters
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

On Saturday, the company said it was voluntarily pulling the nuggets after some people reported finding small pieces of metal inside the patties.

Specifically, the recall is for the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, but fully cooked breaded nuggets that are shaped like dinosaurs.

The packaging includes a Best Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The chicken was sold in a number of states including California, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been “one minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the nuggets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

