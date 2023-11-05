Contact Troubleshooters
UofL makes it 10 straight at home in dominant win over Virginia Tech

Isaac Guerendo had 146 yards and three touchdowns as UofL beat Virginia Tech 34-3 to improve to...
Isaac Guerendo had 146 yards and three touchdowns as UofL beat Virginia Tech 34-3 to improve to 8-1 on the year.(WAVE)
By Dusty Baker
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team beat Virginia Tech 34-3 Saturday, improving to 8-1 on the season (5-1 within the ACC) and making it 10 straight wins at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The Cards rode a strong rushing performance from Isaac Guerendo who had 11 carries and put up 146 yards and three touchdowns.

Jack Plummer completed 11 of his 12 passes for 141 yards and found Jadon Thompson for a 37-yard touchdown that was the freshman wideout’s first score as a Cardinal.

UofL’s defense held the Hokies to just 140 total yards, split almost evenly with 72 coming through the air and 68 on the ground.

T.J. Quinn had his first career interception in the third quarter and had five tackles. Storm Duck had a team-high seven tackles and a pass deflection and Cam’Ron Kelly had six tackles as well.

“Our guys came ready to play,” UofL head coach Jeff Brohm said. “Without a question, last week’s game was physical. Our guys rose to the challenge and played a physical game to get that win. We had some guys that were nicked up and we were not sure they were going to play. I give our guys a lot of credit. They showed a lot of courage and we hope to get those guys back as fast as we can. As far as our team goes, some of the guys who have not played as much rose to the challenge. They stepped up when their number was called, from our running back room, our receiver room and from our defensive back room. All of those guys stepped up and did a really good job. That is a sign of a really good football team and the sign of a team that cares. They came ready to play. It was another really great win in front of a tremendous crowd who were really getting into it and our players feed off of it. I am very proud of them and it was a great day of football.”

The Cards get to stay at home for next week, but it’s a short week of preparation as Virginia comes to L&N Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

