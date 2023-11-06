Family of man killed in hit-and-run wants answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run near the Beechmont neighborhood held a memorial Sunday.

It happened near Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue last Saturday. Police found the man dead next to his moped. They said the person who hit him drove off, abandoned their car, and then ran away.

The victim’s family identified him as Nick Flore.

His cousin said he was a good father and a great friend. They hope this memorial will inspire people who might know something about his case to come forward.

“I want to live in a society where I know if something happens my fellow man will help me, not run me down in the streets like a dog,” Kattie Grissom said. “That’s not okay. My cousin was ran down like a dog, like an animal. Like he was roadkill. He was treated like roadkill.”

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

