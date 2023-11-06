Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant to temporarily lay off 1,500 workers

(WAVE News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford is planning to temporarily lay off more than 1,500 of their workers at the Louisville Assembly Plant, UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn confirmed to WAVE News.

Dunn said the layoffs come as a residual effect of the recent 40-day strike, resulting in pipeline issues with suppliers.

While the Louisville Assembly Plant never joined the strike, 8,700 UAW members of the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville walked out on Oct. 11. The tentative agreement was reached between Ford and the UAW on Oct. 25.

The layoffs are only believed to last a few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
The Honey Baked Ham Company
The Honey Baked Ham Company celebrates grand re-opening of 2 Louisville locations
Parents experience hours-long delays after 92 JCPS bus drivers call out

Latest News

Gold Star families honored at Churchill Downs
Louisville podcast gives voice to women affected by violence
Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer
Free Louisville City FC Cup celebration on Tuesday
LouCity’s season ends in a 2-1 loss in Eastern Conference Finals