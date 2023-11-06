Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant to temporarily lay off 1,500 workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford is planning to temporarily lay off more than 1,500 of their workers at the Louisville Assembly Plant, UAW Local 862 President Todd Dunn confirmed to WAVE News.

Dunn said the layoffs come as a residual effect of the recent 40-day strike, resulting in pipeline issues with suppliers.

While the Louisville Assembly Plant never joined the strike, 8,700 UAW members of the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville walked out on Oct. 11. The tentative agreement was reached between Ford and the UAW on Oct. 25.

The layoffs are only believed to last a few weeks.

