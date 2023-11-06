FORECAST: Far from November weather the next few days

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 70s the next three days

Rain chances increase for some later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a chilly start, temperatures do warm steadily today with strong, southwest winds pushing highs into the 70s this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach or exceed 30 MPH at times, so use caution traveling around town. Increasing clouds are on tap for tonight which will allow for warmer setup on temperatures by early Tuesday.

Those same clouds could send down a few sprinkles toward sunrise on Tuesday. Election Day looks windy, warm and mostly cloudy. Early day sprinkles will fade away early to allow for a dry rest of the day. Highs will easily push into the 70s once again during the afternoon hours, which will put us close to the record high of 79°. Mild temperatures continue into Tuesday night as a warm front approaches from the south. This may help to bring a few isolated, hit and miss sprinkles to the area. However, most will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday looks windy and warm with near-record high level numbers coming in by the aftenroon hours---into the upper 70s and perhaps a few lower 80s?!? Cooler weather and rain chances start to enter the storyline Thursday and Friday.

