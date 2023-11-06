FORECAST: Near-record warmth on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly dry, warm, and cloudy on Election Day

Record warmth possible both Wednesday afternoon and overnight into early Thursday

Rain chances increase for some Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds rolling in tonight will bring a small sprinkle chance by early Tuesday morning. Most will stay dry as temperatures only fall into the 60s, which is very much above normal for this time of year.

Election Day looks mainly dry with the exception being our small sprinkle chance both early and very late in the day. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us most of the daylight hours, but warm air pumping in from the southwest will boost highs into the 70s!

Warm air will keep temperatures in the 60s nearly the entirety of Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, putting us in record-warm territory for lows this time of year.

Clouds and a small light sprinkle chance will continue into early Wednesday.

Wednesday is the warmest of the week before Thursday’s cold front. The record high for Wednesday in 82° set in 2020. Our highs will get close to it! Winds will gust up to 30 MPH at times during the afternoon.

Thursday’s cold front will move through early in the day, aiming most of its showers toward Southern Kentucky. Many areas may get missed by this rain completely. This front will usher in cooler air for the end of the weekend and weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s returning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.