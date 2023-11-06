Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm, windy and dry weather for Monday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs will reach the low 70s for Monday with wind gusts up to 30 MPH
  • A few isolated sprinkles for Election Day
  • Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly to mostly clear skies are on the way for tonight. Temperatures will be cool as well, with lows falling back into the 40s.

Our warming trend will really take off Monday with high temperatures making a run for the low 70s. Winds will be on the gustier side, with speeds up to 30 MPH at times. Cloud cover will gradually build into the region Monday night, helping to keep temperatures quite mild.

Overnight lows will only fall into the mid and upper 50s for Tuesday morning. Our Election Day forecast continues to trend on the drier side as rain chances look to hold off for the most part. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, helping to keep us mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

