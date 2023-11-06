Contact Troubleshooters
Gold Star families honored at Churchill Downs

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs took a moment to remember the people who have fought and died for the United States.

The track hosted Gold Star families from across the nation for Survivor’s Day at the Races. Every one of them had a family member die while serving in the military.

One of the people with the National Guard’s survivor outreach services talked about why this is important.

“They can discuss their stories about their service member and just fellowship, fellowship and have a great time,” Mark Grant said, “and know that the army and the people in this nation haven’t forgotten their sacrifice.”

Families from almost 30 states were at Sunday’s event.

