JCPS cancels 47 bus routes following bus driver call-outs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS has canceled 47 bus routes for Monday, Nov. 6 after 85 bus drivers called out as of Sunday night, according to officials.

JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said that on an average Sunday evening, around 40-45 bus drivers call out for Monday.

Since 85 drivers have called out, and since school officials anticipate that number to increase Monday morning, the district has proactively canceled 47 bus routes. Callahan said these cancellations are spread throughout the district and means JCPS does not have a way to get those students to school.

The district is notifying families and are encouraging them to find an alternative way to get their children to school. Callahan said absences will be excused for students to have to miss school because of the amount of bus drivers that called out for Monday.

“Canceling bus routes is something other districts do frequently, but is not something JCPS does,” Callahan said. “Typically, we delay routes, but with the increase in drivers not showing up for work, the safest and best option is to proactively cancel these routes. We apologize to our families, students and staff for this inconvenience.”

See below for the routes that are canceled at this point:

J-Town - Bus #1854

J-Town - Bus #1939

J-Town - Bus #1262

J-Town - Bus #1264

J-Town - Bus #1853

J-Town - Bus #1941

J-Town - Bus #1531

J-Town - Bus #2042

J-Town - Bus #1764

J-Town - Bus #1309

Jacob - Bus #2075

Blankenbaker - Bus #1051

Blankenbaker - Bus #1812

Blankenbaker - Bus #1708

Blankenbaker - Bus #2080

Detrick - Bus #2070

Blue Lick - Bus #1340

Blue Lick - Bus #1921

Blue Lick - Bus #2021

Blue Lick - Bus #2022

Wilhoit - Bus #1191

Wilhoit - Bus #1957

