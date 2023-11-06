Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS cancels more school bus routes following additional bus driver call-outs

(Source: Corey Denzik, WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional 58 bus drivers for Jefferson County Public Schools called out early Monday morning. This brings the total number of school bus drivers calling out to 143. JCPS confirmed more school bus routes for the day will be canceled for the day because of this.

JCPS had originally canceled 47 bus routes for Monday, Nov. 6, after 85 bus drivers called out as of Sunday night, according to officials.

JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said that on an average Sunday evening, around 40-45 bus drivers call out for Monday.

Since 85 drivers have called out, and since school officials anticipate that number to increase Monday morning, the district has proactively canceled 47 bus routes. Callahan said these cancellations are spread throughout the district and means JCPS does not have a way to get those students to school.

The district is notifying families and are encouraging them to find an alternative way to get their children to school. Callahan said absences will be excused for students to have to miss school because of the amount of bus drivers that called out for Monday.

“Canceling bus routes is something other districts do frequently, but is not something JCPS does,” Callahan said. “Typically, we delay routes, but with the increase in drivers not showing up for work, the safest and best option is to proactively cancel these routes. We apologize to our families, students and staff for this inconvenience.”

See below for the routes that are canceled at this point, however, there are more routes canceled and families will be notified by the school district:

  • J-Town - Bus #1854
  • J-Town - Bus #1939
  • J-Town - Bus #1262
  • J-Town - Bus #1264
  • J-Town - Bus #1853
  • J-Town - Bus #1941
  • J-Town - Bus #1531
  • J-Town - Bus #2042
  • J-Town - Bus #1764
  • J-Town - Bus #1309
  • Jacob - Bus #2075
  • Blankenbaker - Bus #1051
  • Blankenbaker - Bus #1812
  • Blankenbaker - Bus #1708
  • Blankenbaker - Bus #2080
  • Detrick - Bus #2070
  • Blue Lick - Bus #1340
  • Blue Lick - Bus #1921
  • Blue Lick - Bus #2021
  • Blue Lick - Bus #2022
  • Wilhoit - Bus #1191
  • Wilhoit - Bus #1957

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer
US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom
Parents experience hours-long delays after 92 JCPS bus drivers call out
JCPS announces student drop-off times after bus drivers call out
While some were left waiting for hours, others were told their kids’ buses wouldn’t have a...
Parents experience hours-long delays after 92 JCPS bus drivers call out