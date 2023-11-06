JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional 58 bus drivers for Jefferson County Public Schools called out early Monday morning, bringing the total number to 143.

More than 100 school bus routes had to cancel for the day because of this.

JCPS bus drivers transport more than 65,000 students daily. While there have been delays in routes before, this is the first time JCPS has ever canceled any routes.

Kentucky’s largest school district had originally canceled 47 bus routes for Monday, Nov. 6, after 85 bus drivers called out as of Sunday night.

JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said that on an average Sunday evening, around 40-45 bus drivers call out for Monday.

School officials anticipated the number of bus drivers calling out were going to increase Monday morning. Callahan said these cancellations are spread throughout the district and means JCPS does not have a way to get those students to school.

The district has been notifying families and are encouraging them to find an alternative way to get their children to school. Callahan said absences will be excused for students to have to miss school because of the amount of bus drivers that called out for Monday.

“Canceling bus routes is something other districts do frequently, but is not something JCPS does,” Callahan said. “Typically, we delay routes, but with the increase in drivers not showing up for work, the safest and best option is to proactively cancel these routes. We apologize to our families, students and staff for this inconvenience.”

See below for the routes that are canceled at this point, however, there are more routes canceled and families will be notified by the school district:

Burks 2115

Burks 2026

Burks 1718

Burks 1247

Burks 1515

Burks 1310

SNE 2009

SNE 1810

SNE 1503

Hoke 1607

Hoke 1930

Hoke 2032

SNW 0918

SNW 0922

SNW 1111

SNW 1113

SNW 1504

SNW 1505

SNW 1101

SNW 1704

SNW 1419

SNW 1401

SNW 1301

Hoke 1728

Hoke 1522

Hoke 1836

J-Town 1855

J-Town 1765

J-Town 1261

J-Town 2040

J-Town 1854

J-Town 1939

J-Town 1262

J-Town 1264

J-Town 1853

J-Town 1941

J-Town 1531

J-Town 2042

J-Town 1764

J-Town 1309

J-Town 1530

J-Town 2044

J-Town 2039

J-Town 1258

Jacob 2075

Blankenbaker 1051

Blankenbaker 1812

Blankenbaker 1708

Blankenbaker 2080

Detrick 2070

Blue Lick 1340

Blue Lick 1921

Blue Lick 2021

Blue Lick 2022

Wilhoit 1191

Wilhoit 1957

Detrick 1436

Detrick 1830

Blue Lick 1328

Burks 1826

Detrick 1969

Burks 1176

Detrick 1832

Blue Lick 2101

Burks 2025

Burks 2023

Nichols 1079

Nichols 1964

Jacob 2036

Lees Lane 1180

Lees Lane 1753

Lees Lane 1754

Jacob 1742

Lees Lane 1614

Jacob 1603

Moore 1187

Moore 1177

Moore 1271

Moore 1950

Moore 1280

Moore 1189

Moore 2053

Moore 2052

Hoke 1728

Hoke 1927

Hoke 1929

Hoke 1608

Hoke 1439

Hoke 1182

Hoke 1834

Hoke 2205

Hoke 1929

Blue Lick 2018

Lees Lane 1617

Lees Lane 1747

Detrick 1339

Blankenbaker 1283

Blankenbaker 1238

Blankenbaker 1163

Blankenbaker 1172

Blankenbaker 2016

Monday was originally scheduled as an off-day, but it was added back on after the bus transportation problems canceled days earlier in the school year. There’s no school on Tuesday because of Election Day.

