JCPS cancels more than 100 routes after more school bus drivers call out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional 58 bus drivers for Jefferson County Public Schools called out early Monday morning, bringing the total number to 143.
More than 100 school bus routes had to cancel for the day because of this.
JCPS bus drivers transport more than 65,000 students daily. While there have been delays in routes before, this is the first time JCPS has ever canceled any routes.
Kentucky’s largest school district had originally canceled 47 bus routes for Monday, Nov. 6, after 85 bus drivers called out as of Sunday night.
JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said that on an average Sunday evening, around 40-45 bus drivers call out for Monday.
School officials anticipated the number of bus drivers calling out were going to increase Monday morning. Callahan said these cancellations are spread throughout the district and means JCPS does not have a way to get those students to school.
The district has been notifying families and are encouraging them to find an alternative way to get their children to school. Callahan said absences will be excused for students to have to miss school because of the amount of bus drivers that called out for Monday.
“Canceling bus routes is something other districts do frequently, but is not something JCPS does,” Callahan said. “Typically, we delay routes, but with the increase in drivers not showing up for work, the safest and best option is to proactively cancel these routes. We apologize to our families, students and staff for this inconvenience.”
See below for the routes that are canceled at this point, however, there are more routes canceled and families will be notified by the school district:
Burks 2115
Burks 2026
Burks 1718
Burks 1247
Burks 1515
Burks 1310
SNE 2009
SNE 1810
SNE 1503
Hoke 1607
Hoke 1930
Hoke 2032
SNW 0918
SNW 0922
SNW 1111
SNW 1113
SNW 1504
SNW 1505
SNW 1101
SNW 1704
SNW 1419
SNW 1401
SNW 1301
Hoke 1728
Hoke 1522
Hoke 1836
J-Town 1855
J-Town 1765
J-Town 1261
J-Town 2040
J-Town 1854
J-Town 1939
J-Town 1262
J-Town 1264
J-Town 1853
J-Town 1941
J-Town 1531
J-Town 2042
J-Town 1764
J-Town 1309
J-Town 1530
J-Town 2044
J-Town 2039
J-Town 1258
Jacob 2075
Blankenbaker 1051
Blankenbaker 1812
Blankenbaker 1708
Blankenbaker 2080
Detrick 2070
Blue Lick 1340
Blue Lick 1921
Blue Lick 2021
Blue Lick 2022
Wilhoit 1191
Wilhoit 1957
Detrick 1436
Detrick 1830
Blue Lick 1328
Burks 1826
Detrick 1969
Burks 1176
Detrick 1832
Blue Lick 2101
Burks 2025
Burks 2023
Nichols 1079
Nichols 1964
Jacob 2036
Lees Lane 1180
Lees Lane 1753
Lees Lane 1754
Jacob 1742
Lees Lane 1614
Jacob 1603
Moore 1187
Moore 1177
Moore 1271
Moore 1950
Moore 1280
Moore 1189
Moore 2053
Moore 2052
Hoke 1728
Hoke 1927
Hoke 1929
Hoke 1608
Hoke 1439
Hoke 1182
Hoke 1834
Hoke 2205
Hoke 1929
Blue Lick 2018
Lees Lane 1617
Lees Lane 1747
Detrick 1339
Blankenbaker 1283
Blankenbaker 1238
Blankenbaker 1163
Blankenbaker 1172
Blankenbaker 2016
Monday was originally scheduled as an off-day, but it was added back on after the bus transportation problems canceled days earlier in the school year. There’s no school on Tuesday because of Election Day.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.