Jeffersonville receiving $1 million INDOT grant for street improvements

Jeffersonville, Indiana
Jeffersonville, Indiana(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Major street improvements are coming to a southern Indiana city.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announced the city government will receive a $1 million grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The allocated funds will be used for paving projects scheduled for next year, according to a release.

This initiative comes from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which is a partnership between INDOT and Hoosier communities to enhance local infrastructure and promote economic growth.

“Building relationships with state officials continues to benefit the people of Jeff,” Moore said. “We are very grateful Senator Chris Garten really went to bat for us.”

INDOT will provide up to 50% of the construction costs for the projects, according to the funding arrangement.

The money will be used for paving in the spring.

