Kenneth Walker testifies in Brett Hankison federal trial

By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years after the police raid that killed Breonna Taylor, one of the key witnesses tells his story.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, testified as part of the federal civil rights trial against former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison.

Walker began wiping away tears as he listened to the 911 call he made after he fired a shot at police, and police shot back, killing his girlfriend Breonna Taylor.

Walker said he and Taylor had gone to sleep watching a movie that night. They woke up to banging on the front door. Walker said it wasn’t knocking, it was somebody beating at the door, he thought it might be one of Taylor’s ex-boyfriends.

He said she shouted ‘who’s there’ twice, and he yelled it himself but did not hear police say anything.

When the door burst open he fired a warning shot, which hit Sergeant John Mattingly. Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove shot back.

Walker dropped to the floor and tried to pull Taylor down next to him.

During Walker’s testimony, prosecutors showed the jury three photos of the scene including Taylor’s body lying on the floor with blood on the wall.

Hankison’s defense attorneys focused on rifle rounds found in the apartment. Walker said he owned an AR-15 at one point but sold it to a friend before the raid in March. He said he fired it outside for New Year’s but never fired it in the apartment.

LMPD Sgt. Jason Vance also testified. He was part of the team that investigated the scene for the public integrity unit.

Vance said no officer would be able to shoot through a covered window without seeing a target to shoot at. He also said officers would need to follow basic target identification rules no matter what the officer perceives.

Testimony continues Tuesday.

