LMPD investigating man found dead in car on South 4th Street

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man found in his car in the Central Business District Sunday evening.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call of a person down in a car in the 600 block of South 4th Street around 6:45 p.m.

Mitchell said officers found an ‘obviously’ dead man inside the vehicle.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation. The coroner has yet to determine a cause of death.

