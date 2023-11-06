Louisville football heads into Week 11 taking on Virginia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm held his weekly update Monday morning.
The Cardinals have a conference matchup at home against Virginia for Week 11. Kickoff is on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
UofL beat Virginia Tech for another conference win over the weekend.
Louisville is now ranked #11 in the country (8-1 overall; 5-1 ACC).
