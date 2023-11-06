Man in critical condition after being found shot at Boone’s gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that left a man in critical condition Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to North 22nd Street and Bank Street around 8 a.m. after calls came in reporting a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

