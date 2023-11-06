Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in critical condition after being found shot at Boone’s gas station

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that left a man in critical condition Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to North 22nd Street and Bank Street around 8 a.m. after calls came in reporting a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Vanarsdale, 18, was arrested Saturday morning by the Mount Washington Police Department...
18-year-old woman arrested, charged with attempted murder of a police officer
JCPS cancels more school bus routes following additional bus driver call-outs
US Department of Labor recovers $72K from Louisville coffee shop operators who withheld tips
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
LMPD investigating man found dead in car on South 4th Street

Latest News

Bellarmine field hockey athlete embraces therapy amid traumatic experience
Documents from JCPS show notices leading to the reassignment of Kentucky High School Teacher of...
JCPS documents reveal investigations leading to Kumar Rashad being removed from classroom
In October of this year, the couple was in a car accident involving two semi-trucks while...
La Grange man remembers wife killed in I-71 crash
Mayor Greenberg’s office is recognizing Johnson’s podcast. On Nov. 12, a presentation will...
Louisville podcast gives voice to women affected by violence