Nelson County police arrest 23-year-old on DUI charges after crashing into tow truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old from Carlisle, Kentucky was arrested on drunk driving charges after Nelson County police said he crashed into a tow truck.

On Sunday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a crash on the Bluegrass Parkways near the 35-36 mile marker involving a wrecker.

The crash happened around 1:39 a.m., according to the post.

Police said Logan Bechanan had crashed into a wrecker that was loading a car. Investigators later determined that Bechanan was intoxicated.

He was taken to Nelson County Corrections and charged with failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, DUI and wanton endangerment.

NCSO said this is the second tow truck hit by a car on the Bluegrass Parkway in the past seven months.

